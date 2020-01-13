Image caption Barry Lansfield will wed partner Donna Mayes after colleagues raised funds for their wedding

A man diagnosed with terminal brain cancer said he was "100% humbled and overwhelmed" after colleagues raised funds to enable him to get married.

Barry Lansfield, 56, a Royal Mail HGV driver from Norfolk was told by his doctor in October he had "many months, but not many years" to live.

He said his one wish was to marry his partner on Valentine's Day.

Colleagues began fundraising for the ceremony, which is now booked after more than £1,500 was pledged.

Mr Lansfield, from Walsoken, near Wisbech, said he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease after having problems with his eyesight.

His oncologist delivered the news at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where Mr Lansfield is currently having radiotherapy.

'Arthur the alien'

"They can't get rid of it, but this might slow it down," he said.

"I call it 'the little alien in my head' and the radiotherapy is like a game of space invaders between me and it.

"I saw a picture of my cancer and it looks like it's looking down at me, laughing, while eating away at me.

"I've given him a name - we call him Arthur."

Colleagues at the Peterborough depot where Mr Lansfield worked, began fundraising after hearing his one dream was to marry his girlfriend Donna Mayes on Valentine's Day, but would struggle to pay for the celebration at short notice.

He proposed in December and she agreed.

They will have a small ceremony on 15 February "as Valentines Day wasn't available", but he said any money left over would be donated to cancer charities.

Referring to the fundraising, Mr Lansfield said: "I've never asked for anything in my life then all of a sudden these people want to do something for me.

"I'm totally 100% humbled and overwhelmed by all this, and the love and support is helping so much. I can't say thank you enough."