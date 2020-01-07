Image copyright Google Image caption Dudley Howell had been for a flu jab at a doctor's surgery to the left of this image when he crossed Station Road

An 82-year-old pedestrian who died when he was run over by a lorry would have been seen if the vehicle's mirror had been adjusted correctly, a court heard.

Dudley Howell walked in front of the stationary lorry in queuing traffic in Attleborough, Norfolk, and was killed when the lorry pulled forward.

Simon Rayner, 52, of Norwich, denies causing death by careless driving.

PC Forbes Scott told Norwich Crown Court the lorry's close proximity mirrors had not moved in the crash.

Mr Howell, who had mobility issues, crossed Station Road with his wheeled walker on his way home from a flu jab on 6 October 2017.

Traffic on his side of the road, including the lorry, was queuing back from the nearby railway crossing barrier.

'Catastrophic injuries'

Dashcam footage played to the jury showed him standing in the road, in front of the lorry, directly below where Mr Rayner was sitting.

The court heard Mr Rayner's lorry crept slowly forward, knocking the pensioner to the ground and under the lorry. He died instantly.

PC Scott, an investigator with Norfolk Police, said if the mirrors had been properly set the pedestrian would have been visible in them.

In a statement read to the court, care worker Kirstie Kindred said she saw Mr Howell walk slowly off the pavement into the queue of traffic before he stopped in the road.

Ms Kindred rushed over to find Mr Howell under the lorry with "catastrophic" injuries.

She said she heard a motorist say to the lorry driver, Mr Rayner: "You've run someone over mate."

To which the lorry driver Mr Rayner said: "No, no."

The court earlier heard Mr Rayner, of Abbot Road, told police he had no idea anyone was standing in front of the lorry and only realised he had run Mr Howell over when he stepped out of the cab.

The trial continues.