Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside in Thetford, Norfolk

Four people have been charged with the roadside murder of a 25-year-old man.

David Lawal died from a single stab wound after being found in Thetford, Norfolk, on 3 October.

Elie Saba, 33, from Ilford, east London, and three 17-year-old boys, from Greater London, have been charged with murder.

They remain in police custody and are due to to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday.

They have also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Norfolk Constabulary said it was on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road when it saw members of the public providing first aid to Mr Lawal.

He died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest, the force said.

Image caption Police have charged four people in connection with the death

A 21-year-old woman, from Greater London, and a 17-year-old girl, from Thetford, have been released on police bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 20-year-old woman, from Bedfordshire, has been released on police bail, after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area and a 22-year-old man from Haverhill, Suffolk, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released while inquiries continue.

No further action will be taken against a 42-year-old man, from Norwich, a 23-year-old man, from Haverhill, and a man, in his 60s, from Thetford, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.