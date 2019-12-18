Image copyright Tim Kitson Image caption Tim Kitson suffered skull, leg, hip, rib and wrist fractures

A farm worker who suffered severe injuries when he fell 30ft (9m) has described crawling outside to seek help after failing to get a phone signal.

Agricultural consultant Tim Kitson was working alone in a farm in north Norfolk when a walkway gave way and he fell on to a concrete floor.

Mr Kitson, of Martham, Norfolk, suffered leg, hip and skull fractures.

"I tried to phone but had no signal, so I crawled out - 120ft - and made voice contact with someone," he said.

Mr Kitson has been off work since the accident in November and has problems with movement in his right wrist.

"I was in a bit of a mangled mess, but I was lucky to be alive," he said.

"The first person I saw when I gained consciousness was my wife's face, and I could see I was not very good."

He paid tribute to the East Anglian Air Ambulance crews, who took him to hospital, and doctors for the quality of their care.

Mr Kitson said he wanted to help develop a mobile phone app to help farm staff working alone who get into difficulties, but also called for better mobile phone reception in rural areas.