Image caption Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed at a home in Wymondham

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death has been discharged.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, denied murdering Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, at their home in Norfolk on 16 March.

Members of the jury at Norwich Crown Court were told of the decision on Monday - the start of the third week of the trial - and sent home by Judge Stephen Holt.

A date for a retrial is likely to be fixed for February.

Ms Kumarathas was accused of stabbing Mr Rajasingam at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and died on 17 March.