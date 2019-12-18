Image copyright Philip Doyle/TheNorfolkElf Image caption Philip Doyle - pictured with Father Christmas - said his wife Christina "goaded" him into dressing up

A man is dressing up as one of Santa's little helpers in the run up to Christmas in a bid to raise w-elf for charity.

Delivery driver Philip Doyle, 41, took on the challenge after a joke with his wife "went too far".

The "Norfolk Elf" is raising funds for childhood cancer charity The Leah Wilby Foundation and has been travelling the county getting people in the spirit.

Mr Doyle, from West Caister near Great Yarmouth, is hoping to raise £2,500.

Although he has described himself as "shy" Mr Doyle decided to dress up to "embarrass the kids" as well as raise money for the charity, which provides holiday accommodation for children with cancer and their families.

He said: "My wife goaded me and said 'you could dress up as an elf'. She kept pushing me and said 'you can do it for a full month' so then I decided to do it for charity."

Mr Doyle said he had got plenty of stares and giggles, and added: "People either come up and talk to you or run away."

Image copyright Philip Doyle/TheNorfolkElf Image caption Philip Doyle with Great Yarmouth mayor Michael Jeal - whose costume is more elaborate?

He has been changing between three costumes, complete with jingling bells, to make sure people are willing to get close enough for an "elfie".

Image copyright Philip Doyle/TheNorfolkElf Image caption Time to start an #elvesatpollingstations trend?

He often delivers to workshops and said workers covered in grease laughed when they looked up and saw him in his elf costume.

"People are used to me doing crazy things but I may have pushed it too far this time," he said.

Plenty of jokes had been made about "elf and safety", he added.

As well as being out and about for work the Norfolk Elf has gone along to events and community groups in a bid to spread the festive fun.

Mr Doyle, who has not been wearing the costume at home, said he might dress as the Grinch for Christmas day for a change.