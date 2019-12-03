Norfolk

Hunstanton crash: One dead and five injured as bus and car collide

  • 3 December 2019
A149 at Hunstanton Image copyright @jonnycanary
Image caption An air ambulance was called to the scene of the crash at about 13:20 GMT on Monday

A man in his 80s has died in a crash between a bus and a car in a seaside town.

He was driving a Skoda car which crashed with a single-decker bus on the A149 in Hunstanton, Norfolk, at 13:20 GMT on Monday.

Five passengers on the bus were hurt, some of them seriously, but their injuries were "not life-threatening" police said.

Lynx confirmed one of its Coasthoppper buses was involved.

Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites