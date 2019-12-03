Hunstanton crash: One dead and five injured as bus and car collide
- 3 December 2019
A man in his 80s has died in a crash between a bus and a car in a seaside town.
He was driving a Skoda car which crashed with a single-decker bus on the A149 in Hunstanton, Norfolk, at 13:20 GMT on Monday.
Five passengers on the bus were hurt, some of them seriously, but their injuries were "not life-threatening" police said.
Lynx confirmed one of its Coasthoppper buses was involved.
Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.