Image copyright Geograph/Adrian S Pye Image caption Lotus is based at Hethel in Norfolk

A French motor dealer has failed to halt High Court proceedings brought by sports car maker Lotus.

Marcassus had an agreement with Lotus to deal and repair their cars in Toulouse and Bordeaux but the relationship last year.

Both companies subsequently began legal action in their own countries, and Marcassus bosses applied to the London High Court to halt that litigation.

However, Mr Justice Phillips dismissed their application on Thursday.

The two companies went into business together three years ago but after the agreement ended Marcassus sued in a Toulouse court, claiming it had lost profits and bonuses.

Bosses at Lotus, based in Hethel, Norfolk, began High Court proceedings claiming they were owed hundreds of thousands of pounds for cars and parts supplied to Marcassus.

Marcassus bosses wanted Mr Justice Phillips to halt the London litigation.

The French company said the same arguments were being heard in Toulouse and it had begun legal action before Lotus.

But Mr Justice Phillips said Marcassus was not entitled to "a stay" of the London litigation, having analysed arguments from a hearing in October.