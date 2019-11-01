Image caption Lauren Moore and partner Ashley Thurtell said they felt "let down" by the lack of free classes

Parents-to-be have criticised a move to replace free face-to-face antenatal classes with online learning courses.

The NHS Pathways to Parenting sessions in Norfolk have been withdrawn in favour of a series of videos.

Lauren Moore, from Norwich, who is 16 weeks pregnant, said she felt "let down" at the move and lack of social support for new parents.

Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group said it was responding to demands from families for a wider range of services.

Parents will now have to pay for private sessions if they want face-to-face guidance, though vulnerable families will still be offered classes. In neighbouring Suffolk and Essex, NHS classes are free.

Ms Moore, 25, said: "If you can't afford it you're not going to do that [pay for private classes] and it's sad for anyone who can't do that to not get the support they need."

Image caption Pathways to Parenting is now delivered as an online course in Norfolk

In January, Pathways to Parenting courses were offered at 18 Norfolk locations, but courses moved online on 1 October, as the council closes most of its children's centres.

Ms Moore and her partner Ashley Thurtell have paid £130 for eight sessions because they felt the online course was not an adequate substitute.

"Everyone always tells me they make life-long friendships in their antenatal classes - people they can chat to and message," she said.

'It terrifies me'

Emma Corlett, a Labour county councillor in Norfolk, said videos should supplement face-to-face and social support rather than replace it.

"It terrifies me that some parents are only going to be offered an online video," she said. "That's a recipe for isolation and people struggling not getting the help they need."

Norwich CCG, which commissions the service, denied the move was driven by cost-cutting.

"Families have told us that they need to access this information in a way and at a time that's convenient to them," said Sharon Duneclift, of the children and young person's service.

She said the website also included a "digital community network" and said some parents preferred that to face-to-face contact.