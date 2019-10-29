Image copyright Facebook Image caption Louise Harvey died almost three weeks after a breast enlargement operation in London

A nurse treating a woman who died after breast enlargement surgery may have forgotten to give her blood thinners, an inquest has heard.

Louise Harvey, 36, from Norwich, died on 5 July 2018 from a blood clot after the operation at a London clinic.

She was given thinners eight hours late, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.

"It could have been that I actually forgot it, or that it was an oversight," nurse Belinda Baldwin told the hearing.

The prescribed dose should have been given at about midnight, four hours after Ms Harvey's surgery for breast enlargement and a tummy tuck at the Transform Cosmetic Surgery clinic on 17 June 2018.

However, mother-of-three Ms Harvey did not have them until 08:15 BST the next day.

When area coroner Yvonne Blake asked if there had been confusion over a form saying the medication should be given at "00:00", Ms Baldwin said she could not remember.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ms Harvey should have been given blood thinners four hours after the operation

The inquest heard a second dose was missed and crossed off on paperwork, but the nurse said she did not do that as she was "not allowed" to strike them out.

The first day of the inquest heard that the plastic surgeon who operated had not been aware of beauty therapist Ms Harvey's family history of blood clots.

At Tuesday's hearing, Ms Harvey's mother Linda said her daughter had been on a three-hour holiday flight eight days before her operations.

Anaesthetist Thaventran Prabhahar, who worked on Ms Harvey, said he was unaware of the flights but they would only have been a factor had they been five hours or more or within a week of surgery.

Post-mortem tests found Ms Harvey died of a blood clot in her lungs.

She was sent home two days after the three-hour operation and had a follow-up appointment on 26 June.

She collapsed on 3 July and died two days later.

The inquest continues.