Image copyright Facebook Image caption Louise Harvey died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital almost three weeks after a breast enlargement operation in London

A plastic surgeon who performed breast enlargement on a woman who later died was not aware of her family history of blood clots, an inquest heard.

Mother-of-three Louise Harvey, 36, of Norwich, died on 5 July 2018 following the operation at a Transform Cosmetic Surgery clinic in London.

Her mother said Ms Harvey had breast surgery and a tummy tuck as she was told it would be cheaper together.

Post-mortem tests found she died of a blood clot in her lungs.

The beauty therapist's cause of death was recorded as bilateral pulmonary embolism with secondary causes listed as breast augmentation and abdominoplasty (tummy tuck).

The inquest in Norwich heard her family had a history of blood clots, however, Ms Harvey's mother, Linda Harvey, said in a statement her daughter was sent home without blood thinners.

"If Louise had been advised about this I would have expected her to tell me," she said.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Louise Harvey had three children, aged six to 18

She said her daughter had been advised by the clinic to have both procedures "as it would be cheaper".

Ms Harvey was sent home two days after the three-hour operation on 17 June and had a follow-up appointment on 26 June.

However, she collapsed on 3 July and died two days later.

"Louise's organs were giving up," her mother said. "She had blood clots in her heart and lungs."

Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake asked Ms Harvey's consultant plastic surgeon, Manish Sinha, if he had been "aware of her family history, her sister having had a clot and her grandmother".

"No ma'am, I was not," he said.

He said it was not his usual practice to read a pre-assessment form completed by a patient with a nurse - in which Miss Harvey's family history of DVT (deep vein thrombosis) was recorded - "unless specific things have been flagged up to me".

The inquest continues.