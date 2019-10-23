Image copyright Alamy Image caption Clive Ling was taking part in an endurance race in Belgium when he crashed

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed at 125mph (200km/h) during a race in Belgium, an inquest has heard.

Clive Ling, 52, died during a three-hour endurance competition at the Chimay circuit, Wallonia, in July 2018.

A rider leaving the pit lane as Mr Ling passed may have led to the collision, but Belgian authorities found no fault, the court heard.

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded Mr Ling, of Hardwick, died from multiple injuries.

Information was scarce as the public prosecutor in Belgium had deemed there was "no offence" and so refused to share a report into the crash, Ms Blake said.

'World fell apart'

Mr Ling, a sheet metal worker, was riding a classic bike in the Open Trophy endurance race at the track where he had raced the previous week.

In a statement, Mr Ling's wife, Donna, recalled seeing him ride past the pit wall moments before the race was stopped because of an accident.

"I remember thinking, 'It's not Clive, he's just ridden past us. It must be someone else.'"

She then found out her husband had crashed and soon after her "world fell apart" after doctors said they were unable to save him.

Mrs Ling said she had heard a "novice rider went straight on to the racing line" before getting up to speed, but said this suggestion had come from "rumours" at the circuit.

Mr Ling's co-rider, Marc Michot, said the crash happened near the end of the pit lane where there was no safety white line.

He suggested Mr Ling may have been "hindered by a rider exiting the pit lane".

Mr Ling was an experienced rider, having raced in his youth before taking a break and restarting in 2008.

No mechanical faults were found on his bike, the court heard.