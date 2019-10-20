Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside in Thetford, Norfolk

Police investigating the roadside murder of a 25-year-old man have made another arrest.

David Lawal died after being found stabbed in Thetford, Norfolk, on 3 October.

A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of assisting an offender, and released under investigation.

Police have now made 11 arrests and previously said they believed those involved were known to each other.

On Saturday, two men, aged 23 and 42, were arrested by Norfolk Police on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been released under investigation, along with a 17-year-old and a 33-year-old man who had been held on suspicion of murder earlier in the week.