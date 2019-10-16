Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside in Thetford, Norfolk

A teenage boy has been arrested for a second time in connection with a roadside murder.

David Lawal, 25, died after being found stabbed shortly after 19:00 BST on 3 October in Thetford, Norfolk.

The 17-year-old, from Greater London, was re-arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of murder.

A 33-year-old man, from Ilford in east London - also arrested on suspicion of murder, is still in custody awaiting further questioning.

He is being held alongside a man, in his 20s from the Haverhill area in Suffolk, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Lawal was found on Brandon Road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.

Earlier this month two men, aged 26 and 29, were released under investigation while the 17-year-old was initially bailed until 30 October.

Two other men, one arrested in connection with possessing a bladed article and another in his 60s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Another man in his 60s arrested on suspicion assisting an offender was released with no further action.

Earlier this month Mr Lawal's father, Albert Lawal, paid tribute to his "quiet, friendly and hardworking son".

Norfolk Police have said it was believed those involved were known to each another.