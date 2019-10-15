Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption David Lawal died after being stabbed on the roadside

An eighth man has been arrested in connection with a roadside murder.

David Lawal, 25, died after being found stabbed shortly after 19:00 BST on 3 October in Thetford, Norfolk.

A 33-year-old man from Ilford in Essex was arrested at a property in Haverhill in Suffolk on suspicion of murder.

An eighth man, in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and both men remain in custody.

Mr Lawal was found on Brandon Road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound.

Earlier this month two men, aged 26 and 29, were released under investigation while a 17-year-old boy was bailed until 30 October.

Two other men, one arrested in connection with possessing a bladed article and another in his 60s, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Another man in his 60s arrested on suspicion assisting an offender was released with no further action.

Earlier this month Mr Lawal's father, Albert Lawal, paid tribute to his "quiet, friendly and hardworking son:"

Norfolk Police believe those involved were known to each another.