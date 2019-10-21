These are external links and will open in a new window
An exhibition which tells the history of tattoos in Britain has opened in Great Yarmouth.
Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed features 400 items, including original artworks, photographs and paraphernalia.
Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for communities, said: "Hosting an exhibition about tattoos in Great Yarmouth - a town with such a rich maritime heritage - is a delightful link. However, visitors to this fascinating and wide-ranging show will soon discover tattooing is not just for sailors."