Image copyright Norwich University of the Arts Image caption The drawing, called Estate, was the size of a football pitch

Two estates - one that took years to build and another that took a couple of hours to complete - came together as part of an art installation.

Some 41 students from the Norwich University of the Arts helped install the 70,000 sq ft (6,503 sq m) drawing called Estate at Houghton Hall, near King's Lynn, Norfolk.

The work, the size of a football pitch, was by artist Richard Woods.

It was drawn out with black cotton fabric and secured with tent pegs.

Image copyright PETE HUGGINS Image caption Artist Richard Woods, left, with current owner of Houghton Hall, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley

The artwork, which was there on Sunday, was on the west lawn of the country house, which was built for Prime Minister Sir Robert Walpole in 1722.

Woods said: "Estate is a conversation between two architectural styles. The simplistic cartoon graphic of Estate with the Palladian grandeur of Walpole's original.

"One that has taken a couple of hours to complete and one that has taken many generations."