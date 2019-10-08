Image copyright PA Media

The Queen's Sandringham Estate is bringing in parking charges following a rise in visitors.

The proceeds will go towards the "increasing cost of maintaining existing facilities" and developments for visitors, a spokesman said.

The on-site cafe, gift shop and visitor centre at Sandringham, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, are due to undergo improvements.

The charges will be introduced in February.

A spokesman said: "In recent years, the number of people and vehicles to the estate has increased significantly, particularly in the country park, which received over 500,000 visitors last year.

"In light of the increase in numbers, the estate is undergoing some redevelopments with a view to offering improved facilities for visitors, while also maintaining the landscape and environment for all to enjoy."

The basic parking charge will be £3 for up to two hours, with stays of up to 20 minutes free and season tickets available.