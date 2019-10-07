Image caption David Lawal died on Brandon Road in Thetford

Three people questioned over the murder of a man stabbed to death at the side of a road have been released.

David Lawal, 25, died after being found injured shortly after 19:00 BST on Thursday in Thetford, Norfolk.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were released under investigation while a 17-year-old boy was bailed until 30 October.

A fourth man was arrested in connection with possessing a bladed article, and also released under investigation.

The stabbing happened on Brandon Road.

Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound.

Det Ch Insp Phillip Gray said it was believed those involved were known to one another.

He has appealed for witnesses.