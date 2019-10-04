Thetford death: Four arrested after man dies at roadside
- 4 October 2019
Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at the side of a road.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, died just before 20:00 BST on Thursday near Brandon Road in Thetford, Norfolk.
Norfolk Police said it was treating the death as murder but would not reveal what the four men had been arrested on suspicion of.
The force said it believed it to be an "isolated incident with those involved known to each other".
A cordon is in place in the Brandon Road and Canon's Close estate area.