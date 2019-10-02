Image caption Carlie and Jason Gunton admitted transferring criminal property

The parents of a teenage hacker acted with a "misguided sense of loyalty" by helping him transfer ill-gotten cryptocurrency, a judge has said.

At Norwich Crown Court, Carlie and Jason Gunton admitted transferring their son Elliott's criminal property.

Gunton, 19, was sentenced to 20 months in August for hacking offences and money laundering.

Jason Gunton, 45, received a five-month jail sentence and Carlie Gunton three months, both suspended for a year.

Their son, of Old Catton, near Norwich, whose computer was seized during checks by police in April 2018, admitted hacking the telecommunications firm TalkTalk. A stash of cryptocurrency the BBC understands belonged to the teenager was auctioned earlier this week.

'Brilliant computer expert'

The court heard the couple, of Norwich, transferred cryptocurrency funds "beyond the controls of a seized hardware wallet", and knew or suspected the currency to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Judge Stephen Holt said he accepted the Guntons had not been motivated by personal gain.

Image copyright East Anglia News Service Image caption Elliott Gunton hacked TalkTalk when he was 16 years old

He said: "Your son is a brilliant computer expert, who unfortunately put his brilliance to criminal purposes.

"A message must be sent out that [with] misguided loyalty to a son or daughter, when this amount of money is involved, the courts cannot ignore it."

Ms Gunton, 44, of Mounteney Close, pleaded guilty on Monday to transferring criminal property, while Jason Gunton, of Sunderland Close, had pleaded guilty to the same charge at an earlier hearing, along with perverting the course of justice.