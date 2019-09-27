Image copyright Google Image caption Footage from the pool's CCTV cameras at Woodland Holiday Park could not be readily seen, the court heard

A holiday park has been fined £73,000 after a swimmer was found unconscious in a pool which was not properly monitored by a CCTV system.

The man was under water for more than five minutes before being rescued by other swimmers but has since recovered.

The company behind Woodland Holiday Park in Trimingham, Norfolk, admitted breaching health and safety rules by not supervising the pool effectively.

The park said it had cooperated fully and made changes to its procedures.

The swimmer was pulled from the water in March 2017 and taken to hospital.

North Norfolk District Council, which prosecuted Woodlands Caravan Site (Trimingham), the Colchester-based company which runs the park, said footage from the pool's CCTV could not be readily seen.

Glare from sunlight

In the reception area, screens showing the live stream were not visible unless staff wheeled their chairs back and looked up.

The live stream was one of 16 tiny images on screens in offices at the holiday park, with one of the screens wrongly adjusted so only a fraction of the pool was visible.

The system failed completely when sunlight caused so much glare on the surface of the water that the image became a white out, the council said.

The company admitted breaching its duty to ensure swimmers were not exposed to the risks of drowning.

Alan Baugh, a safety consultant trading as Great Yarmouth-based Foley and Baugh Associates, which advised the park, admitted the same breach and was fined £2,017.

The defendants were both ordered to pay £30,000 in costs by Chelmsford magistrates.

Council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: "The outcome for the swimmer could have been very different had it not been for the commendable actions of the members of the public in the pool at the time."