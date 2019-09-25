Image caption The Rotra Mare is being held of the coast at Great Yarmouth

A container ship found to have suspected illegal immigrants on board is being prevented from docking at a UK port.

The Rotra Mare, which is carrying wind turbines from Spain, is being held off Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

A spokesman from Peel Ports said: "We can confirm that stowaways have been identified on board the Rotra Mare.

"We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities dealing with the matter."

The Netherlands-registered vessel was built in 2008.

Border Force has been asked for comment