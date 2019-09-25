Great Yarmouth Port: Container ship held over suspected illegal immigrants
A container ship found to have suspected illegal immigrants on board is being prevented from docking at a UK port.
The Rotra Mare, which is carrying wind turbines from Spain, is being held off Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
A spokesman from Peel Ports said: "We can confirm that stowaways have been identified on board the Rotra Mare.
"We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities dealing with the matter."
The Netherlands-registered vessel was built in 2008.
Border Force has been asked for comment