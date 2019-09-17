Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption The money-saving tips leaflet was sent to people whose income had been cut by Norfolk County Council

A family who had council support payments for their disabled son cut has called a money-saving tips leaflet "demeaning and insulting".

Norfolk County Council changed its minimum income guarantee provision this year cutting cash for 2,786 people.

The council issued a leaflet telling them to avoid convenience foods, sell CDs and DVDs and earn cashback points.

It has since apologised, withdrawn the leaflet and said a new version was being worked on.

One leaflet was delivered to the son of Judith and Nick Taylor, from Buxton, who has Down's syndrome, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Quite honestly it is an insult," his parents' said.

"The message it sends for me is that the council is making cuts while realising they will be creating big financial issues for people."

The opposition Labour group leader Steve Morphew said: "It is hard to find words for how insulting, patronising, condescending and offensive this is.

"Having casually imposed huge hardships on disabled young adults and their carers, whose selflessness and dignity should be celebrated rather than abused, this is beyond unacceptable."

Image copyright Norfolk CC Image caption Use loyalty cards to save money is a top tip

A County Hall spokesman said: "We launched the Money Support Service in April and a leaflet was produced, using information from relevant websites.

"The leaflet was included in a letter sent in May to 2,786 people affected by changes to the charging policy.

"As soon as we received feedback from people, in July of this year, who were offended by the leaflet, the council took the decision to stop issuing it.

"We have apologised for any offence caused and a new version will be available shortly."