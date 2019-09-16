Image copyright RAF Marham Image caption Senior aircraftman Scott Stevenson played full-back for the RAF rugby league first team

An RAF airman has died after suffering a head injury in an inter-services rugby league match.

Senior aircraftman technician Scott Stevenson, 25, was injured playing for the RAF first team in a match against the Army on Friday, and died on Monday.

RAF Marham in Norfolk, where he was based, described him as a "popular member" of the team and community.

The UK Armed Forces Rugby League (UKAFRL) said it was "deeply saddened by the devastating news".

"SAC Stevenson was an extremely talented player and popular teammate within the UKAFRL squad," it said in a statement.

"His passing is a terrible loss to the Armed Forces Rugby League Community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and colleagues at this sad time."

Image copyright RAF Marham/Facebook Image caption The flag at RAF Marham was lowered to half mast in honour of Scott Stevenson

The RAF Rugby League tweeted on Saturday that SAC Stevenson was injured "while putting on a performance that had him in contention for man of the match".

Ralph Rimmer, chief executive of the Rugby Football League, said it was "tragic and heartbreaking news".

"I know everyone involved in the game will join me in sending deepest condolences to Scott's family and friends, and to all involved in rugby league in the RAF and the other services," he added.

A decision over whether to cancel the final round of inter-services matches will be made after a discussion with SAC Stevenson's family, the UKAFRL said.

Hundreds of tributes have been posted online to the airman, who also played for Boston Buccaneers in Lincolnshire.

"RIP Scotty, one of the most genuine, funny lads I've ever met," one person said.

Another added: "Scott was a fantastic airman and a very personable character - he will be missed."