Cyclist dies in crash with van in Shelfanger
- 14 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A cyclist has died after a crash with a van in Norfolk.
It happened at 20:45 BST on Friday, when the cyclist and a white Vauxhall Combo collided on the B1077 Shelfanger Road in Shelfanger.
An air ambulance attended but the cyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
The road was closed until 02:20 BST and police have appealed for witnesses anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.