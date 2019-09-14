Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene

A cyclist has died after a crash with a van in Norfolk.

It happened at 20:45 BST on Friday, when the cyclist and a white Vauxhall Combo collided on the B1077 Shelfanger Road in Shelfanger.

An air ambulance attended but the cyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The road was closed until 02:20 BST and police have appealed for witnesses anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.