Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Jake Brittain and Kallum Eastall admitted attempting to rob a man with a firearm

Two men involved in the ambushing and shooting of a suspected county lines drug dealer have been jailed.

Jake Brittain, 27, and Kallum Eastall, 19, both of Norwich, admitted attempted robbery, having a firearm with intent and an article with a blade.

The victim was shot in the buttocks as he ran from masked men in a Norwich park, the city's crown court heard.

Brittain was sentenced to a 14-year extended term, while Eastall received a 13-year extended sentence.

Judge Stephen Holt said they posed a "high risk of serious harm to the public".

He said victim Mohitul Islam was "convinced he was going to die" when he had the gun pointed at his face before being "shot in the back at close quarters" in the middle on the night in the park off West End Street on 27 June.

At least two men - and possibly four - lured him to the park, hid in bushes and knocked Mr Islam to the floor before trying to rob him, prosecutor Ian James said.

Image caption Officers searched the park where the shooting took place as well as surrounding streets

The court heard the 02:00 BST shooting was believed to involve a suspected "county lines" dealer, where drugs are distributed to smaller regional cities and towns.

Mr Islam, from London and who was 19 at the time, had class A drugs found in his clothing when he was taken to hospital, the court was told.

He underwent emergency surgery and had to stay in hospital for nine days.

The prosecution accepted guilty pleas from both men in the opening days of their trial in June after they pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

Brittain, of HMP Norwich, and Eastall, of Lilburne Avenue, each admitted possessing a firearm with intent to commit robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a knife.

The court heard two other people believed to be involved had not been arrested and it was not known who fired the gun.