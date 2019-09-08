Image copyright Google Image caption The Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association said it provides "a range of holistic and inclusive services for all sectors of the community"

A proposal to open a city centre mosque for early morning prayers has been recommended for refusal.

The Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association (NNMA), in Dereham Road, applied to the city council to open for 24 hours a day. It is currently allowed to open from 07:00 to 23:00.

The council said as it is in a residential area, the application should be refused.

The NNMA said it does its best to "keep noise to a minimum".

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, findings by the council's planning committee said it was not "appropriate" for the centre to open 24-hour a day, for five daily prayers, as it is "located in a residential area."

The report said if the association wants to find a new base, "officers can provide advice on alternatives."

It has been called in by city councillor Mike Stonard, and the decision now rests with the committee members.

'Conflicting message'

The Labour councillor said: "Most of those who live closest to the mosque - myself included - know how little noise is made by the people who attend and are quite comfortable with the proposals."

Sirajul Islam, from the NNMA said: "It would be quite worrying for us if we are not given permission.

"Only our most dedicated people tend to come to the early morning prayers as it is and we always do our best to keep noise to an absolute minimum.

"Our last application gave us permission to use the building as a place of worship, but if we can not worship at the times we need to, it's a bit of a conflicting message for us" he said.