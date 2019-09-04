Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The church was built in 1175

A 12th Century church has been badly damaged by a fire.

The blaze at Wimbotsham, Norfolk, was reported at 06:07 BST and when firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered the roof was alight.

Nine crews tackled the fire at St Mary the Virgin Church, which dates from 1175.

The fire was extinguished by 10:00 and part of the building was saved but the majority had been "100% damaged", the fire service said.

Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The church's bell tower was also damaged in the fire

Station manager Terry Pinto said: "We have been able to save some of the building through early intervention but it is a very sad day.

"Unfortunately the majority of the church is 100% damaged."

Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption An investigation will be held into the cause of the fire

Firefighters were able to save some of the historical documents kept in the church and the bell tower is "still standing for the moment".

Mr Pinto said the fire service would remain on the scene for most of the day and would carry out a detailed investigation of the cause.

Image copyright Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire was extinguished by 10:00

Wimbotsham parish councillor Anne Smith, whose mother is buried at the church, said it was very important to the village.

She said: "It is so sad, the church is really, really important to the village. Everybody has tried to pull together to make sure it stays here but now we have had this fire. It is just dreadful."