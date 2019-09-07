Image caption Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette, John D Collins, who played Fairfax, and Richard Gibson, who played Herr Flick, were among those at the unveiling

Cast members of 'Allo 'Allo! have been reunited at the unveiling of a blue plaque to remember the sitcom.

The series, which made light of the Nazi occupation of France during World War Two, ran on BBC One from 1982 to 1992.

The British Comedy Society (BCS) unveiled the plaque at Lynford Hall, Mundford, near Thetford, Norfolk

The courtyard at Lynford Hall, which is now a hotel, was used as a stand-in for Nouvion town square in the sitcom.

BCS director Aaron Brown said the show still had a "huge fan base".

Mr Brown said people from across Europe had travelled for the unveiling and it was "great to be able to celebrate a brilliant staple from BBC sitcom heritage".

David Croft, who co-created the sitcom, died in 2011 but the plaque was unveiled on what would have been his 97th birthday.

Asked about the secret to 'Allo 'Allo!'s success, Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette, said: "It was a brilliant comedy, brilliant cast, but most importantly brilliantly written.

"It is laugh-out-loud comedy. That's what the British love and because it was set in wartime it doesn't date, plus it was a family show so people grew up with it."

'Allo 'Allo!

Image caption Gorden Kaye, who played René, died in 2017 while Carmen Silvera, who played Edith, died in 2002