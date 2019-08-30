Image copyright Shrublands FC Image caption Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze late on Suffolk Road on Tuesday night

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a "devastating" fire at a football clubhouse.

The Claydon Pavilion, home to Shrublands FC in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, was extensively damaged in the blaze on Tuesday night.

The boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation.

Insp Nik Hewitt said the investigation had other lines of inquiry and urged anyone with knowledge to come forward.

'Really touched'

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Shrublands FC co-chairman Kirk Towers was moved to tears by the wreckage at the Suffolk Road club.

The fire engulfed the roof of the pavilion, with the changing rooms and other facilities also damaged.

The club said it was "really touched" by the support it had received from other football clubs and the community.

Image caption The council is yet to assess the condition of the Claydon Pavilion, which Mr Towers said had been targeted by vandals in a series of incidents before the fire

Great Yarmouth Town FC raised £500 at its Wednesday night game against Diss Town and Gorleston FC's online appeal is topping £1,300.

Shrublands FC - which has been offered the pitch at Hemsby FC for its adult and youth games - set up its own online fundraising page and has so far raised £1,200.

Skip Twitter post by @The_Bloaters As a result of last nights collection which included a £200 contribution from @hippodromeGY we are pleased to be passing on £500 to @Shrublands_FC



Whilst this will not rebuild their clubhouse hopefully it’ll have the desired affect & kick start the fundraising.#footballfamily — Great Yarmouth Town (@The_Bloaters) August 29, 2019 Report

"It's been a truly amazing response from everyone as far away as Fakenham," the club said on its Facebook page.

"We may be down but we aren't out and we will be back."

The youth development football club, which added an adult section last year, had been due to host a football tournament this weekend.

It now go ahead after Great Yarmouth Borough Council painted pitch lines and erected goals at Magdalen Playing Fields.

The council owns the Claydon Pavilion and said it was yet to assess its condition.