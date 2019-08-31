An underwater photographer has caught the beauty of a lesser-seen area of Norfolk, just metres from the shore.
The Sheringham Snorkel Trail, formed on top of a disused Victorian sewage pipe, boasts a "huge array of colourful and interesting sea life".
Photographer Chris Taylor said the recent warm weather had created near-perfect conditions for the reef - only 50m (164ft) off the coast - to be seen.
Divers can make their way along the trail, which features ropes and buoys.
Photos by Chris Taylor
