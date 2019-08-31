Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Recent weather has created near-perfect conditions to view the reef

An underwater photographer has caught the beauty of a lesser-seen area of Norfolk, just metres from the shore.

The Sheringham Snorkel Trail, formed on top of a disused Victorian sewage pipe, boasts a "huge array of colourful and interesting sea life".

Photographer Chris Taylor said the recent warm weather had created near-perfect conditions for the reef - only 50m (164ft) off the coast - to be seen.

Divers can make their way along the trail, which features ropes and buoys.

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The Sheringham Snorkel Trail is close to the shore off the north Norfolk coast

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The underwater ecosystem boasts a diverse range of wildlife

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Photographer Chris Taylor said the weather-window that results in clear waters only lasts for about a week each year

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The 46m (150ft) trail was set up in 2016 by divers Dawn Watson and Rob Spray

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption The pipe is now fully encrusted with seaweed and marine invertebrates and is home to many types of crab, lobsters, shrimp, prawn and fish, said Mr Taylor

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption Jellyfish off the coast at Sheringham in Norfolk

Image copyright Chris Taylor Photo Image caption "The colours down there are incredible and can rival any coral reef I have dived on in Thailand, Australia or The Maldives", Mr Taylor added

Photos by Chris Taylor

