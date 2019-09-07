Image copyright Jonathan Slack Image caption More than 100 women took part in the annual fundraising drive for breast cancer research

An annual tractor run featuring vehicles decked out in bright pink has raised a record amount for a cancer charity.

The Pink Ladies' Tractor Run went through 20 miles (32km) of Norfolk countryside in July and raised £65,600.

It featured 117 farm vehicles driven by women who have been affected by cancer.

Organiser Annie Chapman said it had been "a long, quite tiring day for many" but there were "smiles, tears and elation" and the end of the event.

The money donated from this year's event was a record for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.

The Tractor Run has raised more than £705,000 to the charity since it started in 2004.

'Emotional experience'

Ms Chapman said: "Many of the ladies have had their own personal battle with breast cancer.

"All of them will know someone, maybe a family member who is struggling with it or who has been lost to it."

Image copyright Jonathan Slack Image caption "A stunning amount of money has been raised by some of these ladies - it's truly amazing," said event organiser Annie Chapman

Breast cancer survivor Lynne Ainge, 57, from Brome on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, said: "I have never known so many emotions that people go through in one day.

"To be diagnosed with cancer was absolutely devastating. I called it my 'enemy within' and when the consultant took the lump away I called it my 'enemy without'."

The tractor run went through the Waveney valley.

Image caption The £65,600 record-breaking cheque presentation took place in Pulham St Mary

Ms Chapman said a particular highlight was going through the town of Harleston.

"We were greeted with hundreds of enthusiastic well-wishers clapping and cheering - a very humbling and emotional experience," she said.

Image caption "This group bring something so unique and so special to the table," said Cancer Research UK

