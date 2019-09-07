Pink Ladies' Tractor Road Run breaks breast cancer fundraising record
An annual tractor run featuring vehicles decked out in bright pink has raised a record amount for a cancer charity.
The Pink Ladies' Tractor Run went through 20 miles (32km) of Norfolk countryside in July and raised £65,600.
It featured 117 farm vehicles driven by women who have been affected by cancer.
Organiser Annie Chapman said it had been "a long, quite tiring day for many" but there were "smiles, tears and elation" and the end of the event.
The money donated from this year's event was a record for Cancer Research UK's breast cancer appeal.
The Tractor Run has raised more than £705,000 to the charity since it started in 2004.
'Emotional experience'
Ms Chapman said: "Many of the ladies have had their own personal battle with breast cancer.
"All of them will know someone, maybe a family member who is struggling with it or who has been lost to it."
Breast cancer survivor Lynne Ainge, 57, from Brome on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, said: "I have never known so many emotions that people go through in one day.
"To be diagnosed with cancer was absolutely devastating. I called it my 'enemy within' and when the consultant took the lump away I called it my 'enemy without'."
The tractor run went through the Waveney valley.
Ms Chapman said a particular highlight was going through the town of Harleston.
"We were greeted with hundreds of enthusiastic well-wishers clapping and cheering - a very humbling and emotional experience," she said.
