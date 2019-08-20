Image copyright Elizabeth Hardy Image caption Elizabeth Handy, 77, of Low Road, Bressingham, Norfolk, was an acclaimed photographer

An acclaimed photographer's death in a four-vehicle crash was accidental, a coroner has found.

Elizabeth Handy, 77, of Low Road, Bressingham, Norfolk, died at the scene on the A1066 in Garboldisham, not far from her home.

An inquest heard Mrs Handy was in a BMW being driven by her husband Charles Handy when the accident happened.

The hearing was told the BMW was in a collision with a Seat car.

The Seat driver had slowed down as a van in front was indicating to turn off the road.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elizabeth Handy taking her husband Charles Handy's picture

Accident investigator Sgt Paul McKay, of Norfolk Police, said the BMW hit the Seat in front and then collided with an oncoming vehicle - a Landrover.

He said the van and the Seat appeared to indicate they were slowing down in enough time for Mr Handy to take action.

Sgt McKay said the most likely explanation for the crash was a "period of inattention" by Mr Handy, a momentary distraction or a sleep-related issue.

The area coroner Yvonne Blake gave her condolences to Mr Handy and the family.

Mrs Handy was widely praised as a photographer and had works displayed at the Royal Society of Arts and Dublin Airport.

Image copyright Norfolk Police/Norfolk Coroner Image caption The coroner released a picture of the crash scene to highlight the need to stay alert when driving

She had also published a number of books, including many with her husband.

At her funeral her husband paid tribute to her .

"She loved people, all people, and it showed in her work. She was prolific, with exhibitions in four continents, five books of portraits and lovely images hanging on the walls of most of our friends and acquaintances," he said.

"Pride of place in her own home were the touching portraits of her grandchildren with whom she had her own special bond."