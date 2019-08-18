Image copyright Alan Spurgens Image caption Police said about 200 people and 100 vehicles were at the site of the rave

About 200 people have attended an illegal rave which started in the early hours.

Norfolk Constabulary has issued "direction to leave" notices at the gathering in Stanley Hills in Aldeby.

Resident Alan Spurgens said music had started about 01:00 BST and was "still going strong" nine hours later.

A police spokeswoman said about 200 people were at the site and officers would "look to close the event in a safe and controlled manner".

Image copyright Alan Spurgens Image caption Norfolk Police pasted "direction to leave" notices on cars

Mr Spurgens said the noise "woke most of the village up" and that despite closing windows at his home he could still hear the "boom, boom, boom in the background".

A police notice said it authorised a direction to leave the land "occupied by an illegal rave" at 03:33.

Supt Mike Britton said: "We received a number of calls overnight from local residents concerning this incident, complaining about the noise.

"A number of police resources are on scene, including the drone unit and specially trained public order teams who are experienced in dealing with such events.

"We will keep the community updated on police activity and try to identify the event organisers, seize equipment and deal with any criminal offences."