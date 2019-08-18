Comic Bradley Walsh to celebrate Cromer Carnival's 50th anniversary
A carnival is celebrating 50 consecutive years with the return of comedian and actor Bradley Walsh to crown the carnival queen.
The current incarnation of Cromer Carnival in Norfolk started in 1969 when it was run by the Cromer Voluntary Entertainments Organisation.
This year's event started on Friday and continues until 23 August.
The carnival includes floats, fancy dress, dog shows, bake offs, live bands and a treasure hunt.
It also features its first ever gin evening, with one gin named after the festival, and screenings of a film about the 50 years.
This year the crowning of Miss Cromer, Jessica Foster, on Sunday will follow a performance by Jack and Tim Goodacre who were Simon Cowell's golden buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent 2018.
Bradley Walsh's career has involved making it into Brentford FC's reserves, working as a Pontin's bluecoat, acting in Dr Who and Law and Order: UK and being quizmaster on ITV's The Chase.
Other highlights include a mini beer and cider festival, a ferreting demonstration, a sheep show and a falconry display.
Tony Shipp, chairman of the carnival, said: "We are very proud that we have made it as a group of volunteers. Quite a few of us have been involved for many, many years.
"It is down to all these people who have given up so much time."