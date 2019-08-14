Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Linda Rainey died two days after suffering a head injury in Great Yarmouth

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother-of-five.

Linda Rainey, 60, suffered a head injury at a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on 5 August and died in hospital two days later.

Her family described her as a "much-loved" mother and grandmother, whose death was a "huge shock".

Rosalind Gray, of Marlborough Square, was remanded in custody by Norwich magistrates earlier and will appear at the city's crown court on Thursday.

Ms Gray, 55, is also charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Adrian Lawrence, 53, of South Market Road, who faces the same charge, was also remanded by magistrates to appear at crown court on Thursday.