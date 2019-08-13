Police continue to question pair over Great Yarmouth murder
Detectives have been given more time to question two people in connection with the death of a woman who it was claimed had fallen down the stairs.
Ambulance crews were called to a house in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, at about 23:40 BST on 5 August.
Linda Rainey, 60, of Great Yarmouth, died two days later. A woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mrs Rainey's family described her as a "much-loved" mother and grandmother, whose death was a "huge shock".
A man, also in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He and the woman remain in police custody.
On Saturday, police said they had "received significant information from a member of the public" and, after further inquiries, began treating the death as suspicious.
Officers were granted more time to question the man and woman - both from the Great Yarmouth area - after obtaining a warrant from Norwich Magistrates' Court.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Rainey, who lived in Harley Road, died of a head injury at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.