Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulances crews were called to an address in South Market Road on 5 August

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in a seaside town.

Ambulances crews were called to an address in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, on 5 August after a report a woman had fallen down some stairs.

The woman, provisionally identified as Linda Rainey, 60, had serious head injuries and died in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on 7 August.

A woman in her 50s was arrested on Sunday and is in custody.

A man, also in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody.

On Saturday police said they had "received significant information from a member of the public" and following more inquiries began treating the death as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the exact cause of death of Ms Rainey, who lived in Harley Road, Great Yarmouth.

Police said the victim and the two people in custody were known to each other.