A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus on a city centre road.

Police were called to the crash on Rose Lane, in Norwich, shortly before 22:00 BST on Thursday but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

No-one on the bus was hurt, Norfolk constabulary said.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them, including bus passengers who may have left the scene without speaking to police.