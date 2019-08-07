Image copyright Breckland Police Image caption Police said the man drove on the wrong side of the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford

A motorist has been arrested after driving his vehicle for 15 miles (24km) on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

Police said the man drove along the A11, from Attleborough to Thetford in Norfolk, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said he "blew 55 at the roadside", which is 20 milligrams over the drink drive limit.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.