Norfolk

Man drives '15 miles on wrong side of A11' in Norfolk

  • 7 August 2019
Road closure Image copyright Breckland Police
Image caption Police said the man drove on the wrong side of the A11 between Attleborough and Thetford

A motorist has been arrested after driving his vehicle for 15 miles (24km) on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

Police said the man drove along the A11, from Attleborough to Thetford in Norfolk, travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said he "blew 55 at the roadside", which is 20 milligrams over the drink drive limit.

He has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites