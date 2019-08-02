Image caption More than 150 people attended Reece Hornibrook's funeral

Friends and family gathered for the funeral of a teenage "gentle giant" who died from injuries from a street fight.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, was hurt in Saddlebow Road in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 7 July, and died two days later.

A parade of motorbikes - one of the teenager's passions - provided an escort to a memorial service attended by more than 150 people.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, King's Lynn, has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He will appear before Norwich Crown Court next week.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook was described by his family as a "gentle giant"

Just days after Reece's death, his friends held a fundraising walk to pay for a memorial to him at the parkour site where he spent much of his time.

His mother, Barbara Bass, said she felt "blessed" to have had him as her son.

"One day I will be with you again, my sweet 17 baby boy," she said at the service.

"I thank you for being my son."