Image caption The Pride march included three giant banner flags including one representing the trans community, on loan from Pride Cymru

Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Norwich for the city's annual Pride event.

The colourful and noisy walk, led by the Norwich Samba Band, snaked its way through the city on nearly a mile-long route from City Hall to Chapelfield Gardens.

Michelle Savage, chairman of Norwich Pride, said: "It was an incredible march and the town crier's bellow of 'Oh gay, oh gay, oh gay', captured the happy, playful and exuberant tone of the day."

Organisers estimated up to 10,000 people attended the event.

Image caption Nearly 60 groups and organisations took part in Norwich Pride, along with thousands of people who joined in the "people's march" - supporters of Norwich and Norfolk's LGBTQ+ community

Image caption Boxer Anthony Ogogo, from nearby Lowestoft, came to support the day. He said that recently officiating the marriage of his sister to "her beautiful bride" was one his "proudest moments... not to mention one of the coolest. The fact she's living her life the way she wants to makes me so proud"

You might also be interested in

A riot that changed millions of lives

'Drag taught me you don't have to be a guy or a girl'

Cartoonist captures key moments in LGBTQ+ history

Image caption The march is 50 years after the Stonewall riots - the night when an uprising by members of the LGBT+ community in New York inspired the creation of the modern gay rights movement.

Image caption Some people asked on social media "why not have a straight Pride?" Trans activist Donna Whitbred, from Norwich, said Pride is inclusive - "it's LGBTQ+ and the plus is for everyone. If you're straight you can join the march"

Image caption Luna Howl (right), who identifies as non-binary, travelled from Manchester to take part in the event and see friends. Luna said Norwich Pride "gets bigger and bigger every year and there is so much more appreciation for everyone out there and that's what it's all about"

Image caption "Norwich came out today - came out as a brilliant city to live in if you're LGBT+, came out as a city that takes pride in its diversity and loves its LGBT+ community. Everyone, whatever their gender identity or sexuality, felt safe and proud to be themselves," said Michelle Savage

Photography by Martin Barber