Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Norwich for the city's annual Pride event.
The colourful and noisy walk, led by the Norwich Samba Band, snaked its way through the city on nearly a mile-long route from City Hall to Chapelfield Gardens.
Michelle Savage, chairman of Norwich Pride, said: "It was an incredible march and the town crier's bellow of 'Oh gay, oh gay, oh gay', captured the happy, playful and exuberant tone of the day."
Organisers estimated up to 10,000 people attended the event.
Photography by Martin Barber