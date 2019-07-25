Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Image caption Police closed the A11 after soaring temperatures caused the road to crack

A major A-road has been closed because of "melting tarmac" as temperatures across the UK soared.

Pictures on social media show a newly-surfaced section of the A11 in Norfolk swelling and cracking in the heat.

Police said the road surface on the northbound carriageway was causing a danger to traffic near Spooner Row, south of Norwich.

Temperatures in parts of Norfolk reached 33C on Thursday, with highs elsewhere expected to break UK records.

The road was closed at 16:15 BST and motorists were asked to avoid the area.