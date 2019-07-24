Image copyright Archant/Chris Bishop Image caption The wreckage of Prince Philip's Land Rover

Speed cameras are to be installed on the road where the Duke of Edinburgh had a crash injuring two women.

Prince Philip, 98, was unhurt after his Land Rover spun on its side at a A149 junction near Babingley, a small village north of King's Lynn, Norfolk on 17 January.

A nine-month-old boy in the other car was uninjured while the driver had cuts and a passenger broke her wrist.

The Prince had been leaving the Queen's estate at nearby Sandringham.

The crash happened a day before county councillors agreed to cut speeds on the A149 from 60mph to 50mph.

Image copyright Albanpix Image caption Prince Philip driving a Land Rover after his crash in January

Image caption Cameras will be installed along the route of the crash site

Cameras for the road had been put on hold last March by councillors wanting to discuss additional measures.

But in January, one Norfolk County Council member said the duke's involvement had brought the issue "right to the forefront".

The county's chief constable had written to the council last September asking why the cameras had been delayed despite "evidence and analysis" supporting the move.

Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: "I know this particular road extremely well, having travelled it over a number of years.

"I've long held the view, shared by many and supported by the figures around collisions, that action is needed to improve its safety."

In the last three years there have been three deaths on the stretch between King's Lynn and Snettisham and 50 injuries.

Norfolk County Council said the speed cameras would be installed overnight from Monday, between the Knights Hill and Snettisham roundabouts.

The work will include improvements to signs and road markings at the Lamsey Lane junction.

The council is also consulting on reducing speeds on two further stretches of the road.

Image copyright Sam Russell/PA Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh had left the Sandringham Estate and was joining the A149 when he collided with another car

Chair of the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership, assistant chief constable Simon Megicks, welcomed the news.

"In 2016, the decision to fund and proceed with this scheme was agreed by the Safety Camera Partnership Board and it is pleasing to see this finally coming to fruition."