In pictures: British Army horses enjoy beach summer camp
For three weeks each year, the British Army's Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment swaps its London base for a summer camp in Norfolk.
They arrived earlier this month and have since taken part in various ride-outs.
The latest, to mark the retirement of Maj Richard Chambers, saw them accompanied on Holkham beach in Norfolk by photographer Chris Taylor.
You may also like:
- Tortoise, 102, is guest of honour at wedding
- Donated dress makes prom dream come true
- 'Backlash' over anti-manspreading chair
All pictures subject to copyright.