Image caption Three pupils at North Walsham High School have been spoken to by police officers

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after a student was found with two knives at a Norfolk high school.

Police were alerted by staff at North Walsham High School, after the weapons were discovered on Wednesday.

Three pupils have been spoken to by officers and a parents' briefing took place on Thursday night, police said.

Headteacher Neil Powell said the school was investigating a "behaviour incident".

The arrested child remains in police custody in nearby Aylsham.

In a statement, a Norfolk Police spokesman said the matter was reported shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday and that officers "are working closely with the high school".

Image copyright Google Image caption The child was found with two knives at a school in North Walsham, Norfolk

Mr Powell said: "The school is investigating a behaviour incident that was reported by us to Norfolk Police yesterday afternoon.

"The police are now dealing with this matter in liaison with the school and parents and we have nothing further to say at this time."