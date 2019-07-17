Image caption Doreen Virgo was found at Grays Fair Court care home near Norwich

An 81-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife at a care home.

Michael Virgo was charged with killing Doreen Virgo, 89, after her body was found at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey, near Norwich on Friday.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday and has yet to enter a plea.

Mr Virgo, of Mill Street, Buxton, was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Virgo died from "compression of the neck".