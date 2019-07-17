Image caption Aaron Hurley admitted throwing rocks at cars on the Norfolk-Suffolk border

A man has admitted a string of offences in which he hurled rocks at passing cars, endangering the life of road users.

Aaron Hurley, 25, has admitted four counts of endangering road users and three counts of criminal damage.

Hurley, of Langley, Norfolk, is asking for a further 86 offences to be taken into consideration.

He will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court at a later date following a mental health assessment.

At a previous hearing Hurley admitted three counts of endangering road users and three counts of criminal damage on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

During a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday he admitted a fourth offence of endangering road users.

Image copyright Evelyn Simak/Geograph Image caption Aaron Hurley, 25, admitted causing a danger to road users and criminal damage

The four offences Hurley admitted took place between 25 May and 9 June on the A140 at Pulham Market, the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth and the A143 at Stockton.

Details of the other 86 offences Hurley is asking to be taken into consideration were not released.

Judge Andrew Shaw granted Hurley bail but imposed conditions of an electronic curfew between 18:00 and 08:00 at his address at Hardley Road, Langley.

Judge Shaw said he had concerns for Hurley's mental health and agreed with the mental health team that an assessment was necessary before the next hearing.

A further hearing was scheduled for 26 July.