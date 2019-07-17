Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by the red van at the junction of Victoria Road and Mere Street in Diss

A woman in her 70s died when she was hit by a Royal Mail van in a town centre.

The female pedestrian was hit by a red van at the junction of Victoria Road and Mere Street in Diss, Norfolk, at 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The Royal Mail confirmed one of its vehicles was involved but said it was unable to comment further while investigations took place.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic incident."

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses.